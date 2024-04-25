© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Asa Faust Previews 'Opera Scenes' on River Campus

By Ashton Randolph
Published April 25, 2024 at 3:15 PM CDT
Ashton Randolph
Asa Faust visited the KRCU studios to discuss the 'Opera Scenes' playing on SEMO's River Campus on Sunday, April 28th at 3:00 pm.

Asa Faust is a sophomore Vocal Music Education major at Southeast Missouri State University. He performs in the'Opera Scenes' on Sunday, April 28 at 3 pm in the Shuck Recital Hall.

In this episode, Asa expresses his love for music, and shares how performances, such as the 'Opera Scenes,' have challenged him to learn language interpretations and develop character roles.

'Opera Scenes', is playing in the Shuck Recital on Sunday, April 28th, 2024 at 3 pm.

Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
