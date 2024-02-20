Exposition: Dr. Sophia Han Talks About Upcoming 'That's What She Said!' Recital at River Campus

© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
By Mary Collier Mims
Published February 20, 2024 at 2:22 PM CST
Dr. Sophia Han speaks with Caffe Concerto host, Mary Mims about her upcoming faculty recital, 'That's What She Said!', Feb. 25th, 2024 at 3 pm in the Shuck Recital Hall on the River Campus.
On this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Dr. Sophia Han.

Coming up on Sun. Feb. 25, 2024 at 3 pm, Dr. Sophia Han will perform in a faculty recital titled'That's What She Said!' at the Southeast River Campus in the Shuck Recital Hall.

She stopped by the KRCU Public Radio studios during Caffe Concerto to talk about her ensemble of performers—pianist Jessica Anderson and saxophonist Dr. Zach Stern— who will be featuring the work of women composers who are often overlooked in classical music programs.

Mary Collier Mims
