© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
EXPOSITION.png
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Final 2022 Season 'Tunes at Twilight' Guest, Logan Chapman Speaks About New Album and Upcoming Shows

Published September 9, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT
Music Artist, Logan Chapman
Brannon Eldridge
/
provided by Logan Chapman
Cape Girardeau Native Music Artist, Logan Chapman

*KRCU Public Radio spoke with the final guest of the 2022 'Tunes at Twilight' Season, Cape Girardeau native Logan Chapman. He performs at the Ivers Square Gazebo in Downtown Cape, Fri. Sept. 9th, at 6:30 p.m.

Cape Girardeau native Logan Chapman is not only a one-of-a-kind musician, performer, and writer- he aims to add something a little different to music scenes all across the Midwest. Formerly part of the blues/punk rock trio Odd Moses, Chapman recently decided to take on a solo acoustic sound with the help of EXP Productions. With various influences from artists such as Chris Stapleton, John Mayer, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Ed Sheeran, Chapman brings an eclectic and overall enjoyable variety of both original and cover material to the table. With his recently released single and music video for “Solstice,” Chapman has plans for an EP by the end of the year and is hoping to bring a fresh sound to ears everywhere.

Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast