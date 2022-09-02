Exposition: 'Tunes at Twilight' Guest Rip Lee Pryor

*KRCU Public Radio spoke with Rip Lee Pryor before his performance at 'Tunes at Twilight' on Friday, September 2nd, 2022.

Rip Lee Pryor is the son of the late Chicago Blues Legend Snooky Pryor.

Raised deeply connected to the Blues tradition, he is also very much his own man musically. Rip Lee has lived in Carbondale, Illinois for decades now and delivers foot-stomping and fiery acoustic, 50s-style Chicago blues.

He is a bluesman who plays guitar and harmonica, and is a terrific performer that can stand tall on the merit of his own marvelous musicianship.