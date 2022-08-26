Exposition: 'Tunes At Twilight' Guest, Miss Jenny and The Howdy Boys

KRCU Public Radio spoke with Jenny Pape, of Miss Jenny & The Howdy Boys before their performance at 'Tunes At Twilight' on Fri. Aug. 26, 2022.

The goal of Miss Jenny and The Howdy Boys remains truly Midwestern - they just want everyone to have a good time.

That means shuffling beats, raucous guitars, and the wailing vocals of Jenny Pape (formerly Johnson).

Out of Carbondale, Illinois, Miss Jenny leads the band on powerhouse vocals, acoustic guitar, and songwriting along with Pedal Steel player and songwriter, Dakota Holden. They write songs that move an audience to the front to either kick up their heels or grab the nearest slow-dancing partner.

Jenny has performed in other iterations with her music as the Jenny Johnson Band and as a solo artist.

Bass player, Nate Graham (Woodbox Gang, Whistle Pigs), electric guitar player, Kyle Triplett (The Bankesters), and drummer, Chad Shaffer (The Swamp Tigers, The Magnatones) bring along their skills as consummate performers.

