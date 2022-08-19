Exposition: A Talk with Jimmy "Daddy" Davis

*KRCU Public Radio spoke with Jimmy "Daddy" Davis before his performance at Old Town Cape's 'Tunes at Twilight' on Friday, August 19th, 2022*

With a career that has spanned four decades and traversed more than a million miles, versatile singer-songwriter Jimmy Davis is the literal embodiment of the much too often used term "troubadour". This Memphis, Tennessee native musician, who first graced local stages at age 9, brings an infectious enthusiasm to every performance.

Jimmy Davis' songs have been recorded by Martina McBride, Restless Heart, Tommy Alverson, Reba Russell, Walt Wilkins, as well as a myri​ad of other recording artists. As a backing vocalist, Jimmy has lent his extensive vocal talents to projects by numerous recording artists including, The North Mississippi Allstars, Jim Dickinson, Johnny Lang, Bernie Leadon, Keith Sykes, Michael Hearne, Toy Caldwell, Susan Marshall, Mark Collie and William Lee Golden. It's Jimmy's warmth, charisma and talent as a writer - performer that endear him to his well-known peers.

In the early 1980's Jimmy began touring with the country recording artist, Charly McClain, as a rhythm guitar player and backing vocalist. In 1987, Jimmy Davis & Junction signed with MTV's QMI/MCA record label. The band's first release "Kick the Wall" yielded a top 40 AOR hit and a hit MTV Video. Junction was renowned for their live performances, and their songs took the band on a wild, rock and roll ride around the world.

Aching to get back to his roots, Jimmy, headed back to Memphis in 1995 and had the pleasure of hooking up with some of his old buddies, The Riverbluff Clan, a rocking bluegrass outfit from the 70’s. With Jimmy on lead vocals and guitar, the band released two critically-acclaimed independent albums, in 1996, "One Night In A Month of Sunday's" and 1998, "Two Quarts Low" an Americana Top 20 record. Jimmy was named “Premier Male Vocalist” five times by the Memphis chapter of the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences and was well loved by local audiences.