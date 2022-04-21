Dr. Sara Edgerton Talks About Upcoming Performance of Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky Symphonies

Dr. Sara Edgerton, Director of Orchestra and Applied Low Strings at Southeast Missouri State University Department of Music dropped by 'Caffe Concerto' on Apr. 21st to talk about the upcoming performance of two symphonic masterpieces by Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff, Mon. Apr. 25th at 7:30 pm in the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall.

The performance will feature the Southeast Missouri State University Symphony and the SIU Symphony—only one of a few collaborative events throughout their history.

The concert was originally scheduled as the final performance in the Spring 2021 Season with the Southeast Missouri State University Symphony but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Tickets for the event are available through the Southeast River Campus Box office website or by calling 573-651-2265.