EXPOSITION-4.png
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Dr. Sara Edgerton Talks About Upcoming Performance of Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky Symphonies

Published April 21, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT
Dr Edgerton visits Caffe to Discuss upcoming Apr 25th Performance_webpage.jpg
John Moore
/
KRCU Public Radio
Dr. Sara Edgerton, Director of Orchestra and Applied Low Strings at Southeast Missouri State University, speaks with 'Caffe Concerto' host Mary Mims, about the upcoming Apr. 25th River Campus performance of two symphonic masterpieces by Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff.

Dr. Sara Edgerton, Director of Orchestra and Applied Low Strings at Southeast Missouri State University Department of Music dropped by 'Caffe Concerto' on Apr. 21st to talk about the upcoming performance of two symphonic masterpieces by Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff, Mon. Apr. 25th at 7:30 pm in the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall.

The performance will feature the Southeast Missouri State University Symphony and the SIU Symphony—only one of a few collaborative events throughout their history.

The concert was originally scheduled as the final performance in the Spring 2021 Season with the Southeast Missouri State University Symphony but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Tickets for the event are available through the Southeast River Campus Box office website or by calling 573-651-2265.

Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast
John Moore
John is a proud 2006 Alum of Southeast Missouri State University, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication – Radio option, with a minor in Management. He has been a life-long listener of KRCU Public Radio, but began his radio career as a student DJ on Rage 103.7 KDMC-LP in 2003.
