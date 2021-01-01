'APM Presents' - "BBC Witness History: World War II In the Pacific"

To mark the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, 'APM Presents' brings you 'BBC Witness History: World War II in the Pacific'. The hour-long program features personal stories from the time. Meet a survivor of Pearl Harbor who details his numerous escapes, actor George Takei speaks about his time in a US internment camp, hear recollections from pilots in the Battle of Midway, hear from the son of a Japanese soldier who spent 28 years in the jungle and a reflection on the testimonies of survivors from the bombing of Nagasaki. Learn more here.