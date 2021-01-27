To Your Health: Winter Blues

By 6 hours ago

Did you go to a New Year’s Eve Party? Can you believe that happened THIS MONTH?

The month of January can tend to drag on. The holiday fun is over. It’s cold, there’s less daylight and the landscape is bleak. But, how can you tell the difference between “the winter blues” and something more serious? Depressive Disorder with Seasonal Onset, previously known as Season al Affective Disorder, is listed as a subtype of depression within the DSM-V, the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual.  Johnna Medina of PsychCentral explains, “The essential feature is the onset and remission of major depressive episodes at characteristic times of the year.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, the symptoms of winter-onset depressive episodes include:
Irritability
Low energy
Hypersensitivity to rejection
Oversleeping
Craving for foods high in carbohydrates
Weight gain

These season-specific symptoms can be accompanied by those associated with a major depressive episode, including:
Feeling depressed most of the day, nearly every day
Losing interest in activities you once enjoyed
Having difficulty concentrating
Having frequent thoughts of death or suicide
While it’s true that symptoms resolve themselves after a few months, that is still a long time to suffer.

Talk to your healthcare provider, who may prescribe light therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy or medication.

Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is the Director of Health Communication at Southeast Missouri State University.

Websites:
https://newsinhealth.nih.gov/issue/jan2013/feature1
http://psychcentral.com/disorders/depressive-disorder-with-seasonal-onset/
http://www.aafp.org/afp/1998/0315/p1340.html
http://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/seasonal-affective-disorder/basics/definition/con-20021047 

Tags: 
To Your Health

Related Content

The Affordable Care Act

By Nov 18, 2015

After at least 50 attempts to repeal all or part of the Act and two Supreme Court decisions upholding the Act, the time has arrived for the third open enrollment period for the health insurance marketplace, thanks to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, also known as “Obamacare.”

The political debate over the ACA was so divisive; many Americans didn’t really understand how it applied to them. Here are three quick things you should know:

The Great American Smoke-Out

By Nov 11, 2015

Mark Twain said, “Quitting smoking is easy. I’ve done it a thousand times.”

The American Cancer Society marks the Great American Smokeout on the third Thursday of November each year by encouraging smokers to use the date to make a plan to quit, or to plan in advance and quit smoking that day.

To Your Health: Gratitude is Good for You

By Nov 21, 2018
flickr user anjanettew (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

In his 1963 Thanksgiving proclamation, President John F. Kennedy said, “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.”

Research shows that gratitude should be something we cultivate all year long rather than a quality we  only celebrate on the fourth Thursday of November.