To Your Health: Winter Blues

The month of January can tend to drag on. The holiday fun is over. It’s cold, there’s less daylight and the landscape is bleak. But, how can you tell the difference between “the winter blues” and something more serious? Depressive Disorder with Seasonal Onset, previously known as Season al Affective Disorder, is listed as a subtype of depression within the DSM-V, the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual. Johnna Medina of PsychCentral explains, “The essential feature is the onset and remission of major depressive episodes at characteristic times of the year.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, the symptoms of winter-onset depressive episodes include:

Irritability

Low energy

Hypersensitivity to rejection

Oversleeping

Craving for foods high in carbohydrates

Weight gain

These season-specific symptoms can be accompanied by those associated with a major depressive episode, including:

Feeling depressed most of the day, nearly every day

Losing interest in activities you once enjoyed

Having difficulty concentrating

Having frequent thoughts of death or suicide

While it’s true that symptoms resolve themselves after a few months, that is still a long time to suffer.

Talk to your healthcare provider, who may prescribe light therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy or medication.

Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs is the Director of Health Communication at Southeast Missouri State University.

