To Your Health: Avoiding Holiday Conflict

By 5 hours ago
  • flickr Gene Hahn (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0/)

When we first think of holiday conflict, we may picture Black Friday shoppers duking it out over big screen TVs; however, the holidays can be fraught with many potential conflicts with family.

In the interest of your mental and social well being, here are some suggestions for avoiding the big three conflicts: money, politics, and personal life.

Alexandrea Solomon, a clinical psychologist, advises couples to pay attention to what bubbles up inside them when talking about holidays, gifts, and spending. Deepening your understanding of the beliefs and expectations you have regarding earning, saving, and spending will help you engage in a productive conversation rather than blaming one for being a cheapskate or the other for being extravagant.

Therapists Phillip Lee and Diane Rudolph suggest keeping people with opposite political views from being seated next to each other at holiday meals, but acknowledge that it isn’t realistic to expect them to never speak to each other. They encourage people to take a proactive leadership role and before the event, talk to the parties most likely to argue. Remind them a holiday is not the day to stump for candidates. It’s a time for connecting and sharing food and love.

Jacqueline Whitmore, an etiquette expert, has found the easiest way to diffuse an awkward personal question, is to answer it with another question: “Why do you ask?”

Whitmore also encourages people to remember that some people ask personal questions very innocently. Don’t lash out at a person for asking about something that may not be mean spirited.

 Resources:
https://www.psychologytoday.com/intl/blog/loving-bravely/201911/how-couples-can-avoid-holiday-conflict-over-money-and-gifts
https://www.psychologytoday.com/intl/blog/nurturing-great-relationships/201911/holiday-dread-three-rules-avoid-holiday-fighting
Sifferlin, A. (2013). Holiday Survival Guide: How to Handle Your Family’s Most Annoying (and Awkward) Questions. Time.Com.

Tags: 
To Your Health

Related Content

To Your Health: Grief at the Holidays

By Dec 4, 2019
flickr user Justin Baeder (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

The first Thanksgiving after my father passed away, we started hosting the feast at our house. I made a cranberry compote recipe I found in Better Homes and Gardens. I was feeling especially proud of making it from scratch as it gelled together when tears came to my eyes. Dad would have preferred the cranberries you slide out of the can and slice. The year of “firsts” following the loss of a loved one can be particularly challenging. And it’s common to have a swell of grief around the holidays.

To Your Health: Thankful for Hobbies

By Nov 27, 2019

A study published in The Journal of Positive Psychology found that individuals who engaged in a creative hobby had an increase in well being that continued into the next day, contributing to an overall upward spiral of increased well being and creativity. Another study found that playing team sports can contribute greatly to mental, as well as physical health.

It’s clear that having hobbies is good for us, which is something to be thankful for.