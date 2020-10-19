The Young Activists Fighting For Change In 2020

Events like the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School and the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police have galvanized a new generation of young activists to begin working for a brighter future for all Americans.

As the times and technology change, many of them have become creative in their approaches to spreading their messages. Some organize rallies, others organize viral social media campaigns.

The challenges they face are great. But they’re not letting themselves be intimidated.

How did they find their way to their causes in the first place? And how do they plan to find success outside of the political system?

