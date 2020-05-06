Will We Ever Get Back To Normal Politics?

With some businesses opening back up around the country and reports of COVID-19 deaths receding in hard-hit places, some are getting lulled into a sense that things could return to the way they were soon.

Even though some eastern states are reporting improvements, that isn’t the case for the rest of the country.

A new projection from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington predicts that we will see at least 135,000 deaths due to COVID-19 by the beginning of August. Experts say this uptick is directly linked to prematurely reopening the economy.

After reports emerged that the president was considering winding down the coronavirus task force, he tweeted on Wednesday morning that the group will remain. .



….gloves, gowns etc. are now plentiful. The last four Governors teleconference calls have been conclusively strong. Because of this success, the Task Force will continue on indefinitely with its focus on SAFETY & OPENING UP OUR COUNTRY AGAIN. We may add or subtract people …. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2020



What are state and federal leaders doing to respond to the coronavirus outbreak right now? And what should we expect to see in the near future?

The Hill’s Reid Wilson joins us for this edition of “On The Trail.”

