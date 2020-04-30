What Would A National Vote-By-Mail Election Look Like?

States are scrambling to reorient their Election Day infrastructure so that it centers on voting by mail, in case the stay-at-home orders and social distancing rules of the pandemic exist in November.

But not every elected official is a fan of expanding mail-in voting programs. President Donald Trump has dismissed the practice, saying it’s more susceptible to fraud than casting ballots in-person. Americans overwhelming support expanding mail-in voting, however, amid the pandemic.

How could expanding mail-in voting affect the 2020 election? How and when would results be tallied and made public? Can mail-in voting programs be set up in time in every state?

