What Would A National Vote-By-Mail Election Look Like?

By Charla Freeland 21 minutes ago
  • A mail-in ballot for the midterm elections is displayed in upscale Laguna Niguel in southern California's Orange County.
States are scrambling to reorient their Election Day infrastructure so that it centers on voting by mail,  in case the stay-at-home orders and social distancing rules of the pandemic exist in November.

But not every elected official is a fan of expanding mail-in voting programs. President Donald  Trump has dismissed the practice, saying it’s more susceptible to fraud than casting ballots in-person. Americans overwhelming support expanding mail-in voting, however, amid the pandemic.

How could expanding mail-in voting affect the 2020 election? How and when would results be tallied and made public? Can mail-in voting programs be set up in time in every state?

