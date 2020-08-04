Did you hear that collective shudder a few days ago? It was TikTok users across the United States, responding to President Donald Trump’s vow to ban the app.

But now, Trump says it’s okay for Microsoft to pursue purchasing the short-form video app.

In a response to the president, a company spokesman said 100 million Americans use the app “because it is a home for entertainment, self-expression, and connection,” and that they remain committed to its users.

The app is currently owned by a Chinese company, ByteDance.

Is a TikTok ban possible? And how likely is it that Microsoft might buy it?

