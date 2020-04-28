What Medical Experts Say About When To Reopen America

Much of the discussion surrounding reopening America focusses on the economic or political consequences of keeping the country closed. But businesses, economists and politicians aren’t the only stakeholders in the near future of the United States.

Medical experts and scientists say residents in some states should consider continuing to social distance despite the lifting of “stay-at-home” orders. Some states have actively lifted their orders, while others are set to allow them to expire.

In an ideal world, medical officials say states would reopen once they have a robust system for detecting and stopping new outbreaks of COVID-19. But with testing still lacking, and personal protective equipment hard to come by, that ideal system is not within reach yet.

What should states prioritize when thinking about how to reopen at this stage of the pandemic?

