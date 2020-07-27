What is fascism?

We’re asking because there’s a lively argument taking place over whether it’s accurate to describe the actions of President Donald Trump’s administration as “fascist.”

It’s not the first time we’ve heard warnings about the creep of fascism in the United States. But some thinkers say it’s the closest we’ve come in some time.

Commentators and analysts like former Labor Secretary Robert Reich are now using the (other) f-word to describe President Trump’s words and actions, especially after the administration sent federal officers to Portland, Oregon, to arrest people attending protests against police brutality.

Is it accurate to label the president and his staff as “fascist?” Why is the label so difficult to assign?

