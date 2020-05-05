Wednesday, May 6 // Reopening Downtown Webinar @ Missouri Main Street Connection

Missouri Main Street Connection will continue their “Mornings On Main” webinar series this Wednesday with “Redefining Retail and Reopening Downtown.”

Joe Borgstrom will discuss how to ease the transition from closed to open in downtown districts and strategies business owners can use in this “new normal” environment. Borgstrom is an accomplished professional in the fields of downtown redevelopment, community and economic development, Main Street, and placemaking. He was formerly the director of downtown and community services at MSHDA, which included the national award winning Michigan Main Street program.

The “Redefining Retail and Reopening Downtown” webinar will take place Wednesday, May 6 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Register Here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3758400530662584845

Facebook Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/223891275729894/