Wednesday, May 6 // Lessons Learned In Disaster Recovery Webinar @ MU Extension

As part of their Workforce Rally webinar series, the University of Missouri Extension will host “Lessons Learned In Disaster Recovery” on May 6.

In this Zoom workshop, local experts in Business and Workforce Development will share lessons learned after the Joplin Tornado, and explore the best practices for economic development response and recovery.

“Lessons Learned In Disaster Recovery” will take place on Wednesday, May 6 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. over Zoom. This workshop is offered at no cost, but registration is required.

To register, visit: https://extension2.missouri.edu/events/workforce-rally-mu-extension-webinar-series-zoom-session

Facebook Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/172047550644327/