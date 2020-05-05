Wednesday, May 6 // Crush Your Goals Webinar @ SEMO Career Services

Career Services at Southeast Missouri State University will host a webinar with author and alumnus, Austin Bollinger on May 6.

Learn how to stay motivated and set goals in your work and personal life with Bollinger, who wrote the Daily New Years blog and the Amazon Best Selling book, Crush Your Goals.

The “Crush Your Goals” webinar will take place Wednesday, May 6 from noon to 1 p.m.

Register Here: https://semo.wufoo.com/forms/crush-your-goals-with-austin-bollinger-webinar/

Facebook Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/158017622319533/