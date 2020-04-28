Wednesday, Apr. 29 // “Where Does The Water Go?” Zoom Webinar @ St. Louis Zoo

As part of their STLZOOm webinar series, the St. Louis Zoo will host a live presentation for kids on how our actions here in Missouri may impact the Mississippi River and beyond.

On Apr. 29, kids will learn what happens to water once it’s absorbed into the ground, and how what you do in your yard can impact the animals that live downstream. Zoo animals will not be part of this programming.

This webinar is best suited for students 5th through 7th grade. Each presentation in the STLZOOm series is limited to 3,000 participants, and will last 20 to 30 minutes.

“Where Does The Water Go?” will take place on Wednesday, Apr. 29 from 10-10:30 a.m. via Zoom. If you are unable to join live on Zoom, a recording will be made available at Stlzoo.org/STLZOOms and on YouTube after the event here: YouTube.com/stlzootube.

Register in advance at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6zE21W6NSISux6oG1M4MBQ After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.