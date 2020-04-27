Wednesday, Apr. 29 // Sexual Assault Awareness Month Denim Day @ Southeast CVPP

As a part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the Campus Violence Prevention Program (CVPP) and Counseling and Disability Services at Southeast Missouri State University invite faculty, staff, students, and the community to participate virtually in Denim Day on April 29.

Help take a stand against victim blaming and destructive attitudes about sexual assault by wearing jeans and posting a photo on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Denim Day was established in response to an Italian Supreme Court Ruling. In 1997 in Rome, an 18-year-old woman was raped on the side of the road by her 45-year-old driving instructor, who was later convicted and sent to prison. The perpetrator appealed the sentence and his case was heard before the Italian Supreme Court and overturned. The head judge stated that because the victim wore tight jeans, he assumed she must have helped remove them, implying consent. Enraged by the decision, the women in the Italian Parliament protested by wearing jeans on the steps to the Parliament building.

Victim blaming contributes to the high number of sexual assaults that go unreported. Survivors often fear being blamed and judged and therefore do not seek the support they need, suffering silently and alone. Send a message to survivors that Southeast is a safe place to seek help by participating in Denim Day.

Southeast Virtual Denim Day will take place throughout the day on Wednesday, Apr. 29. A university photo will take place via Zoom at noon.

For more information on Denim Day, visit: https://www.denimdayinfo.org

Facebook Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1603510179798420/

Virtual Denim Day university photo Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/2822817821?pwd=MFdnYUQybVBDeTJnbU1iOFhFczdCQT09 (Password: SEMODD)