Watch Live: Derek Chauvin Will Not Testify In His Trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin said Thursday that he will not testify in his defense in the trial over the murder of George Floyd. Chauvin told Judge Peter Cahill that he would exercise his Fifth Amendment right.

The defense is expected to rest its case shortly, and the prosecution said it will call a rebuttal witness before testimony in the trial wraps up.

Chauvin is facing charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter, after he held his knee on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds on Memorial Day last year.

On Wednesday, the defense called a medical expert who contradicted the testimony of many experts called by the prosecution.

Dr. David Fowler disputed the conclusion made by Dr. Andrew Baker, the Hennepin County medical examiner, that "homicide" was the manner of Floyd's death.

He said it should be considered "undetermined," saying too many factors were at play to decide which is most influential. Witnesses called by the prosecution have stated that Chauvin's restraint on Floyd caused his oxygen levels to plummet, leading to his death.

Closing arguments are expected to begin on Monday.

