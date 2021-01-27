W. Kamau Bell and Hari Kondabolu Politically Re-Act To 2021

To say W. Kamau Bell and Hari Kondabolu have a lot of material for their hit podcast, “Politically Re-Active,” is…. an understatement.

The two comedians have talked about, or could talk about, President Joe Biden’s first days in office, their expectations for the future of Donald Trump, racial justice under the Biden administration, the link between white supremacy and domestic terrorism and whether or not unity is what the country really needs.

What do the two think about the future of the country? And how do they think we should think about its past?

