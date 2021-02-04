Two-Minute Drill: Tesia Thompson Named OVC Player of the Week

Tesia Thompson was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.

Thompson, a senior guard from Memphis, Tennessee, totaled 33 points (16.5ppg) and 20 boards (10rpg) this past week as Southeast Missouri women's basketball split its pair of home games with SIUE (1/28) and Eastern Illinois (1/30).



Thompson opened the week with a 16-point outing against SIUE, finishing 6-for-16 from the field. She also tallied eight rebounds in the victory.



Thompson followed up that performance with a double-double of 17 points and 12 boards against EIU. She was 9-for-10 from the charity stripe and hit 4-for 15 from the field with two steals.



Thompson finished the week with a field goal percentage of .323 (10-31) along with six assists and two steals. She hit 80 percent from the charity stripe.



The laurel marks the fifth career weekly conference honor for Thompson.



Meanwhile, teammate LaTrese Saine also continues to perform well. Saine, who has recorded four double-doubles in her last five games, ranks second in the nation in blocked shots per game.



SEMO played a home game last night against Tennessee Tech, and will conclude its three-game homestand tomorrow against defending OVC Regular Season co-champion Belmont. Tip-off is slated for 1 p.m.



Follow SEMO Athletics on Twitter, now at @SEMORedhawks.