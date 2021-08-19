Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Volleyball Predicted to Finish Second in the OVC

Three Redhawks student-athletes were featured on the 2021 Preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference team as SEMO women's volleyball was selected to finish second in the preseason poll.

The Redhawks finished with a 14-3 overall record in 2020-21. SEMO posted a 14-2 record in OVC play for third in the league and the no. 3 seed at the 2020-21 OVC Championship Tournament.



SEMO finished the season on a 14-match win streak with seven series victories in spring 2021.



The Redhawks had a league-best three players selected to the 2021 Preseason All-OVC Team with outside hitter Laney Malloy, setter Claire Ochs, and rightside hitter Colby Greene.



Malloy, a fifth-year senior from Roselle, Illinois, led the league in the spring in attacks (708, 12.00 attacks/set) and was also third in the OVC for kills per set (3.83), points (260.5), points per set (4.42) and kills (226).



Ochs, a senior from Chesterfield, Missouri, was third in the OVC with 608 assists (10.31 assists/set).



Greene, a redshirt-junior from North Liberty, Iowa, was named to her first career OVC preseason team. Greene was second on SEMO with 155 kills (2.63 kills/set) in 2020-21. She was also third on the Redhawks with 42.0 total blocks.



SEMO opens its 2021 regular season at Bradley's CEFCU Invitational Tournament Aug. 27-28. The Redhawks will open their home slate when they host the five-team SEMO Invitational Tournament on the weekend of Sept 10-11.



