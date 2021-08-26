Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Football Earns National Recognition, Prepares for Opener

A pair of SEMO Football student-athletes have earned national recognition as the Redhawks prepare for the season opener next Thursday, Sept. 2.

SEMO running back Geno Hess was named to the College Football Performance Awards 2021 Preseason Watch List for the Football Championship Subdivision National Performer of the Year Trophy.



Hess, who hails from Peoria, Illinois, also claimed All-OVC and Third-Team STATS Perform All-America accolades this preseason. Additionally, he was named to the STATS Perform Walter Payton Award Watch List. In the spring season, Hess led the nation in rush touchdowns.



Meanwhile, junior punter Zach Haynes was one of 20 players named to the preseason watch list for the 2021 Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Punter of the Year Award.



A native of Potosi, Missouri, Haynes had a brilliant debut as SEMO's starting punter last season. He secured First-Team All-Ohio Valley Conference accolades after topping the league and rating 15th in the FCS with 42.2 yards per punt. Haynes punted 36 times for 1,521 yards and placed 15 of his punts inside the 20-yard line. Initially a walk-on, Haynes was awarded a full scholarship following the 2020 campaign.



The Redhawks will host the 7th-ranked Southern Illinois Salukis in the War for the Wheel rivalry game, next Thursday, Sept. 2 at Houck Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., and SEMO fans attending the game are encouraged to wear black as part of a Black Out promotion for the season opener.



