Two-Minute Drill: Richardson Gets Internship with U.S. Marshals Service

Southeast Missouri starting defensive tackle Daterraion Richardson is working an elite internship with the U.S. Marshals Service beginning this summer.

A Corporate Communications major, Richardson was struck by tragedy less than two years ago when his older brother, Richard, died as a result of gun violence in Kansas City. When that happened, Richardson decided it was time to revisit his passion for criminal justice.

Richardson will work a total of 180 hours with Deputy U.S. Marshal Michael Miller at the Cape Girardeau based U.S. Marshals Service. He will perform various tasks such as preparing spreadsheets and correspondence, editing documents, assembling materials, assisting co-workers with special projects, observing court proceedings, database entry and other duties as assigned.

Miller first met Richardson in October when he was working his clinical hours with the SEMO Sports Medicine staff. Historically, the U.S. Marshals have had very few internships within their, but Miller was excited to help Richardson any way he could.

In the wake of recent events involving racial injustice and police violence across the nation, Richardson also mentioned how proud he is to fully embrace this chance to make a difference.

Richardson expressed his thoughts that as an African-American male, the only way to change the narrative with law enforcement is to get into it, and that he is eager to study, learn and understand.

