Two-Minute Drill: Richardson Gets Internship with U.S. Marshals Service

By 21 minutes ago
  • SEMO Athletics

Southeast Missouri starting defensive tackle Daterraion Richardson is working an elite internship with the U.S. Marshals Service beginning this summer.

A Corporate Communications major, Richardson was struck by tragedy less than two years ago when his older brother, Richard, died as a result of gun violence in Kansas City. When that happened, Richardson decided it was time to revisit his passion for criminal justice.

Richardson will work a total of 180 hours with Deputy U.S. Marshal Michael Miller at the Cape Girardeau based U.S. Marshals Service. He will perform various tasks such as preparing spreadsheets and correspondence, editing documents, assembling materials, assisting co-workers with special projects, observing court proceedings, database entry and other duties as assigned.

Miller first met Richardson in October when he was working his clinical hours with the SEMO Sports Medicine staff. Historically, the U.S. Marshals have had very few internships within their, but Miller was excited to help Richardson any way he could.

In the wake of recent events involving racial injustice and police violence across the nation, Richardson also mentioned how proud he is to fully embrace this chance to make a difference.

Richardson expressed his thoughts that as an African-American male, the only way to change the narrative with law enforcement is to get into it, and that he is eager to study, learn and understand.

Follow SEMO Athletics on Twitter, now at @SEMORedhawks.

Tags: 
Two-Minute Drill

Related Content

Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Give Back in American Red Cross Blood Drive

By Jul 9, 2020
Southeast Athletics

Redhawk student-athletes have begun returning to campus, and one of their first actions was to give back to the community. A number of SEMO student-athletes, coaches and staff participated in the American Red Cross Community Blood Drive to help supplement summer blood shortages.

The blood drive was Wednesday and Thursday at the Show Me Center to help address the urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume surgeries and treatments that require blood products.

Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Reveal Refreshed Spirit Marks

By Jul 2, 2020
Southeast Athletics

Southeast Missouri State University unveiled refreshed spirit marks, including a new primary logo, wordmark and variations for its 15 athletic programs.

The redesign features an official brand font to complement the marks, and a focused emphasis on 'SEMO' as the preferred reference for the University in Athletics and less formal communications. These logos are the first update to the University's spirit branding since the Redhawk was introduced in 2005.