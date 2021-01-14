Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Tabbed to Win League with Four Players Named to OVC Preseason Team

Four Redhawks were featured on the 2020 Preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference team as SEMO Volleyball was predicted to finish first in the preseason poll.

SEMO, the 2019 OVC Tournament Champions, earned 10 first place votes and 222 total votes in the predicted order of finish that was selected by OVC Head Volleyball Coaches and Sports Information Directors.



The Redhawks also had a league-best four players selected to the 2020 Preseason All-OVC volleyball team in middle blocker Maggie Adams, libero Tara Beilsmith, outside hitter Laney Malloy and setter Claire Ochs.



Adams, a senior Fenton, Missouri native, earned First-Team All-OVC honors in 2019; she ranked second in the OVC with 130 total blocks and was first in the conference with a .340 hitting percentage.



Beilsmith, a sophomore Weldon Spring, Missouri native, was awarded Second Team All-OVC laurels in 2019 after she set a new SEMO single-season record with 641 digs (rally scoring era 2008-present).



Malloy earned First-Team All-OVC honors and was named to the 2019 OVC All-Tournament Team. The senior Roselle, Illinois native, topped the conference with 42 aces (0.37 aces/set) and registered 21 double-doubles during the 2019 campaign.



Ochs was named the 2019 OVC Tournament MVP and earned Second Team All-OVC honors after she led the Redhawks with 1,207 assists.



SEMO opens its Spring 2021 campaign on the road at the defending OVC Regular-Season Champions Jacksonville State on Feb. 7 and 8.



