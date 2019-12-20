Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Power Past Ole Miss as Thompson Scores 1,000 Career Points

For the first time in program history, the SEMO Women’s Basketball team has beaten an opponent from the SEC. The Redhawks handily defeated Ole Miss, 70-53, last Saturday in Oxford, Mississippi.

The Redhawks led for all but 47 seconds of the game in a dominating effort. The Redhawks held a 35-25 advantage at halftime and used a 21-point third quarter to blow the game open, taking its largest lead (51-25) on a fastbreak layup with 5:23 remaining in the third period.

SEMO outscored Ole Miss, 34-20, in the paint and scored 20 points off 22 Rebel turnovers.

Junior guard Tesia Thompson scored a game-high 16 points, and in doing so, surpassed the 1,000 career point mark. She became the 10th member of the SEMO Women’s Basketball 1,000-point club.

With the win at Ole Miss, the Redhawks improved their record to 6-2 to start the season, the best start since 1993-94. The Redhawks’ six wins is currently tied for the most among any team in the Ohio Valley Conference. As a team, SEMO leads the OVC in rebounding margin and is second in scoring.

Meanwhile, Thompson and senior guard Carrie Shephard rank third and fourth in the conference in individual scoring per game.

The Redhawks will be on the road tomorrow at Indiana State, and will return to the Show Me Center on Sunday, December 29 as part of a non-conference doubleheader.

On behalf of Redhawk Athletics, I’m Nate Saverino wishing you happy holidays.