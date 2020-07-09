Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Give Back in American Red Cross Blood Drive

Redhawk student-athletes have begun returning to campus, and one of their first actions was to give back to the community. A number of SEMO student-athletes, coaches and staff participated in the American Red Cross Community Blood Drive to help supplement summer blood shortages.

The blood drive was Wednesday and Thursday at the Show Me Center to help address the urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume surgeries and treatments that require blood products.

As part of its screening, the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to this coronavirus.

Antibody testing, authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a limited time, will indicate if the donor's immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing.

The Redhawk football team was the first back on campus July 5 as part of a phased approach that allows student-athletes and staff to return to campus for practice and competition in the safest manner possible. Other student-athletes will voluntarily return over the remainder of the summer.

All phases of the return to campus plan for student-athletes include guidelines for testing, social distancing, face coverings, increased disinfecting & sanitization, limited groups and modified use of space and other safety measures.

