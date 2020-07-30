Two-Minute Drill: Redhawk Teams Earn Academic Honors

Several Redhawk teams were honored recently by coaches associations for their outstanding performances in the classroom last school year.

SEMO's men's and women's track and field teams claimed U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic honors for the 2019-20 school year. SEMO's women's team recorded a 3.60 grade point average, while the men's team accumulated a 3.13 GPA. In addition, Logan Blomquist was named an All-Academic Athlete.

The SEMO Volleyball team was among a record 1,313 winners to earn an American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award for the 2019-20 academic year.

The Redhawks accumulated a 3.44 cumulative grade point average with two student-athletes earning a 4.0. It was the 13th consecutive year that the SEMO Volleyball program has earned the distinguished honor.

And most recently, the Redhawks Tennis team earned Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Scholar-Athlete and All-Academic Team honors for the 2020 campaign.

SEMO accumulated a 3.88 cumulative grade point average with all student-athletes on the team garnering ITA Scholar-Athlete accolades.

These honors come on the heels of a spring semester where Redhawk student-athletes earned a cumulative 3.53 grade point average combined, which set an all-time department record.

