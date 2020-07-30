Two-Minute Drill: Redhawk Teams Earn Academic Honors

By 37 seconds ago
  • SEMO Athletics

Several Redhawk teams were honored recently by coaches associations for their outstanding performances in the classroom last school year.

SEMO's men's and women's track and field teams claimed U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic honors for the 2019-20 school year. SEMO's women's team recorded a 3.60 grade point average, while the men's team accumulated a 3.13 GPA. In addition, Logan Blomquist was named an All-Academic Athlete.

The SEMO Volleyball team was among a record 1,313 winners to earn an American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award for the 2019-20 academic year.

The Redhawks accumulated a 3.44 cumulative grade point average with two student-athletes earning a 4.0. It was the 13th consecutive year that the SEMO Volleyball program has earned the distinguished honor.

And most recently, the Redhawks Tennis team earned Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Scholar-Athlete and All-Academic Team honors for the 2020 campaign.

SEMO accumulated a 3.88 cumulative grade point average with all student-athletes on the team garnering ITA Scholar-Athlete accolades.

These honors come on the heels of a spring semester where Redhawk student-athletes earned a cumulative 3.53 grade point average combined, which set an all-time department record.

Follow SEMO Athletics on Twitter, now at @SEMORedhawks

Tags: 
Two-Minute Drill

Related Content

Two-Minute Drill: Four Redhawks Earn All-OVC Preseason Football Honors

By Jul 23, 2020
SEMO Athletics

The SEMO Football team is back on campus preparing for the 2020 football season this Fall, and the Ohio Valley Conference has announced the Preseason All-OVC Football Team honors, as well as the predicted order of finish.

Four Redhawk student-athletes earned preseason All-OVC recognition.

Senior safety Bydarrius Knighten earned second team All-OVC honors last season, as SEMO's third-leading tackler. He also recorded 1.5 tackles for loss, four pass breakups and a team-high three interceptions. Knighten ranked 23rd among OVC leaders in tackles and seventh in interceptions.

Two-Minute Drill: Richardson Gets Internship with U.S. Marshals Service

By Jul 16, 2020
SEMO Athletics

Southeast Missouri starting defensive tackle Daterraion Richardson is working an elite internship with the U.S. Marshals Service beginning this summer.

A Corporate Communications major, Richardson was struck by tragedy less than two years ago when his older brother, Richard, died as a result of gun violence in Kansas City. When that happened, Richardson decided it was time to revisit his passion for criminal justice.