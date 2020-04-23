Two-Minute Drill: Cindy Gannon Walk for Women Goes Virtual

The idea for the Walk for Women event was initially developed by Cindy Gannon as a way to recognize the accomplishments of SEMO’s female student-athletes, while helping to raise money to support athletic scholarships.

Since its inception, Cindy helped guide this event, which has raised more than $500,000 for athletic scholarships. And now, although Cindy has retired after 30 years as a member of the SEMO Athletics Department, her legacy will continue to live on. Each spring, the Cindy Gannon Walk for Women will continue to be an event that celebrates women’s athletics at Southeast Missouri State University, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic 2020 is no different.

Even though the sports seasons have been cancelled and the event may not be held at Houck Field House as is tradition, the 13th annual Cindy Gannon Walk for Women, presented by IHOP of Cape Girardeau, will go on as a virtual walk. Instead of gathering together, supporters are encouraged to practice safe social distancing while going for a walk in your neighborhood or around your home, and share pictures and videos on social media using #WalkForWomenSEMO.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the event provide scholarships for Redhawk student-athletes, giving talented, hard-working student-athletes the chance to fulfill their dreams of competing for championships at the Division I level while earning a college degree.

Supporters can register and donate online at walkforwomen.semo.edu to contribute toward student-athlete scholarships.

