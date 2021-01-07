Two-Minute Drill: Bussard Named OVC Player of the Week

Sophomore guard Sophie Bussard was named the Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Bussard, a Silver Lake, Indiana native, led Southeast Missouri women's basketball this past week with 37 points (18.5ppg) in 75 minutes of court time as the Redhawks earned their first two OVC victories of the 2020-21 campaign.



Bussard closed out 2020 with a then career-best 15 points with six rebounds and three assists in SEMO's win over Tennessee Tech on Dec. 30. She was 6-for-12 from the field and 2-for-3 from 3-point range.



Bussard improved on her personal-high points total with 22 in the Redhawks win over Tennessee Tech this past Saturday. After opening the contest 1-for-5 on the three-ball in the first half, Bussard connected on an 80 percent clip (4-for-5) from behind the arc in the second half to finish 5-for-10. Overall, she shot 8-for-13 on field goals in the game while chipping in four boards and three assists.



Bussard finished the week with 10 rebounds, six assists and went 2-for-3 at the charity stripe. She also shot north of 50 percent on both field goals (56 percent) and 3-pointers (53 percent).



The honor marks the first career OVC weekly award for Bussard.



The Redhawks are 2-1 in OVC play and will complete their home-and-home series against Tennessee State with a return trip to Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m., CT.



