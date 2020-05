The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will kick off their summer cooking series on May 12 with a virtual seminar on essential oils.

Participants will learn how to cook and clean with just a drop of oil.

“Essential Oils 101+ Cooking & Cleaning” will take place Tuesday, May 12 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. live on the FitCape Facebook page.

Facebook Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/624281031496297/