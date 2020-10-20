Tuesday: Amendment 3 Has Missouri Voters Back To The Drawing Board On Legislative Districts

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Two years ago, when the Clean Missouri campaign asked Missouri voters if they wanted an overhaul of the state’s legislative redistricting system, plus some new limits on campaign finance and lobbyist gifts, the answer was a clear yes. A strong majority voted in favor of Amendment 1 on Nov. 6, 2018, and proponents of the amendment hailed its passage as a victory for political accountability.

But now the fate of the recently adopted redistricting system — which includes a nonpartisan state demographer and new criteria prioritizing “competitiveness” and “partisan fairness” — is in doubt. Missouri lawmakers are asking voters to reconsider, and pushing for the passage of Amendment 3 this fall.

While reading the ballot language, voters may experience a sense of déjà vu, as proposed changes to two arguably distinct issues — political money and political representation — are again combined in one ballot issue. Also, the first two of Amendment 3’s three sections appear to closely piggyback on some of what Clean Missouri already sought to do, including “ban gifts from paid lobbyists to legislators and their employees” and “reduce legislative campaign contribution limits.”

The third section is the meat of the issue, where Amendment 3 asks voters to “change the redistricting process voters approved in 2018 [by] transferring responsibility for drawing state legislative districts from the Nonpartisan State Demographer to Governor-appointed bipartisan commissions [and] modifying and reordering the redistricting criteria.”

The measure has Clean Missouri backers back on the campaign trail, this time urging a “no” vote on what they’ve termed “Dirty Missouri” and “a deceptive plan to rig the maps” that dictate the state’s House and Senate districts.

Meanwhile, Amendment 3’s proponents have argued Clean Missouri “isn’t about fairness but about helping Democrats.”

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with guests on both sides of this debate. Missouri state Sen. Bob Onder (R-St. Charles) will share his perspective as a lawmaker in favor of Amendment 3, and Sean Soendker Nicholson, campaign director for Clean Missouri, will offer his opposing take on the issue.

What questions do you still have about Amendment 3, which would overhaul key portions of the Clean Missouri amendment passed by Missouri voters in 2018? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

