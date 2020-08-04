Trump Wants The US Treasury To Get A Cut Of Microsoft's Potential Acquisition Of TikTok

President Trump says the U.S. Treasury is entitled to “a very substantial portion” of the sale price of TikTok, should Microsoft buy the video app from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

After initially saying he wanted to ban the app over national security concerns, Trump spoke with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Sunday and agreed to give the company until Sept. 15 to reach a deal, pending approval by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Kara Swisher, editor-at-large at Recode and co-host of the podcast Pivot.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

