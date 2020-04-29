Thursday, Apr. 30 // Free COVID-19 Business Strategies Webinar @ SLATE Missouri Job Center

The SLATE Missouri Job Center and EDSI will offer Missouri businesses a lifeline of support with a free webinar “Covid-19 Business Strategies for Success” on Apr. 30.

Participants will learn how to minimize financial distress during these unprecedented and uncertain times. EDSI Business Consultant Jim Bitterle, a turnaround professional who has helped save hundreds of financially distressed companies during times of crisis, will share his research and experience and talk about strategies that will allow companies to leverage resources. There will also be a Q&A session with Labor Law Attorney, Nancy Abrams.

Companies that attend the webinar will also be able to schedule 60-minute, one-on-one sessions, where EDSI consultants will help them assess their situation and put together a plan of action.

This webinar will take place on Thursday, Apr. 30 from 10 to 11 a.m.

To register, visit: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4573825841305701390

Facebook Event Post: https://www.facebook.com/MissouriDepartmentofEconomicDevelopment/photos/pb.112717565447984.-2207520000../2906452562741123/?type=3&theater