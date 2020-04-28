Thursday, Apr. 30 // Breakfast With Izzy @ Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary

Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary in Ste. Genevieve will host a breakfast live stream with their tiger resident, Izzy, on Apr. 30.

During the stream, they will give Izzy his breakfast out in his yard and see what he’s up to. Viewers are encouraged to ask questions.

“Breakfast With Izzy” at Crown Ridge will take place Thursday, Apr. 30 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. through a live stream on their main Facebook page.

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/231111017966449/

For more information on Crown Ridge, visit: https://crownridgetigers.com