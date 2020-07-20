St. Louis COVID-19 Dashboard: How Fast Are Coronavirus Cases Increasing?

This page is updated regularly.

More than 1,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the St. Louis area since the coronavirus first spread to the region in early spring. New cases began slowing after an initial peak in April but have increased rapidly in the the metro area, Missouri and nationally since late June.

The table and graphics below will update daily to show the latest trends in new coronavirus cases, deaths and testing in the St. Louis metro area, Missouri and Illinois. This St. Louis Public Radio analysis uses data compiled by the New York Times and the Covid Tracking Project.



Data on COVID-19 is imperfect, and these numbers don't tell a complete story in themselves. But, combined with our other reporting on this pandemic and its effects on our region, these numbers and graphs can help you be more informed about what's happening.

Are coronavirus cases decreasing?



Follow Brent on Twitter: @brentajones

Brian Heffernan contributed to this report.

