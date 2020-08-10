Shooting Outside White House Interrupts Trump Briefing

Updated at 8:18 p.m. ET

A shooting outside the White House on Monday briefly overtook President Trump's daily news conference, leading Secret Service to call the president away from the briefing room lectern.

At 5:51 p.m., just a few minutes into Trump's press briefing, a Secret Service agent told the president he needed to leave the room, and the doors to the briefing room were locked with members of the media inside.

Minutes later, Trump returned to the podium to inform reporters that the Secret Service had shot someone outside the White House, and the person was being transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The Secret Service later confirmed the shooting and said that both an adult male and one of its officers had been transported to the hospital.

Update: the investigation into a USSS officer involved shooting is ongoing. A male subject and a USSS officer were both transported to a local hospital. At no time during this incident was the White House complex breached or were any protectees in danger. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 10, 2020

"It seems to be very well under control. I'd like to thank the Secret Service for doing their always quick and very effective work," Trump said.

Trump said it was his understanding that the person was armed, but that it was still unclear what led to the shooting or whether it was in any way related to the president. He said the Secret Service planned to hold a briefing about it.

When asked whether the shooting had "rattled" him, Trump responded casually: "I don't know. Do I seem rattled?"

"The world's always been a dangerous place. It's not something that's unique. You look back over the centuries, the world has been a dangerous place, very dangerous place, and it will continue, I guess, for a period of time."

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services spokesman Doug Buchanan confirmed that the Secret Service had called requesting assistance "for a patient with a gunshot wound" at around 5:55 p.m.

The adult male was treated at the scene for critical, life-threatening injuries, Buchanan said, and transported to a nearby hospital.

NPR's Tamara Keith contributed to this report.

