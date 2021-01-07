Senator Blunt Issues Statement Following Day Of Violence In Nation's Capitol

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt voted against objections to the election results on Wednesday.

After the vote by Congress to certify states' electoral college votes Wednesday night, Blunt issued a statement.

The senator from Missouri said “President Trump won the votes of millions of Americans.” Blunt said he supported Trump and served as co-chair of his campaign in Missouri. And he said he “defended the president’s right to pursue all legal options available to his campaign to ensure every legal vote was counted and every illegal vote was not.”

But he said there wasn’t sufficient evidence to sustain the objections to the results. And Congress, he said, “has a constitutional obligation to accept the election results.”

He called the attack on the nation’s capitol building Wednesday “a sad day for America,” but he said the nation will move forward and “continue living up to the example of democracy” the U.S. has “long set for the world.”

