Sen. Mark Warner On The Threat Of Far-Right Extremism

The group charged with allegedly trying to kidnap Michigan’s governor, also talked about taking similar action against Ralph Northam, the governor of Virginia.

Earlier this year, the president singled out both, while urging his supporters to “liberate” these states.



LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020



Armed factions are threatening to turn up in force at the polls next month. What happens if they do?

Freshly off the final debate in his reelection campaign, Virginia Senator Mark Warner (D) joins us to talk about that and more.

