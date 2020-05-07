Saturday, May 9 // Old Town Cape Riverfront Market Mother's Day Weekend @ Century Casino

The Old Town Cape Riverfront Market will return Mother’s Day weekend by drive through only.

Due to social distancing requirements, the market will not include public seating, live music, demonstrations, or sampling of any kind. Customers are encouraged to contact vendors prior to the event and place pre-orders. Those planning to attend should remain in their vehicles, consider wearing masks and gloves, and should stay home if they are ill.

The Cape Riverfront Market will take place Saturday, May 9 from 8 a.m. to noon at Century Casino Cape Girardeau.

For more information on this event, visit: http://www.downtowncapegirardeau.com/cape-riverfront-market

Facebook Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1149794072040987/

Vendor Line Up: Menard Farms, Fuel at Catapult, Gabriel's Food + Wine + Speck Pizza + Street Food, Farrar Out Farm, Sammie's Custom Sandwiches, Glass Gardens by Stacey, The German Cook, Grandma's Old Fashioned Donuts, The Natural Way Soaps and Herbal Products, Little Ant Soap Co. LLC, Mama Fatoula, Sandy Bottom Farms, Resurrection Soaps & More, Riverbend Honey, Bass Farms, Lewis' Little Homestead, Creative-crackers.com, Oehl's Bakery, LLC, Pa Pa's Jerky, Renaissance Man's Stand, Jewelz by Judy, Root + Holler, Cahokia Rice, The Mushroom Spot, Indian Creek Hives, Casey's Sweet Treats, Poppa Moose, Sweitzer Farm, Ember & Valor, and THE CORNER GROCERY STORE.