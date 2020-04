Missouri State Parks will host a live “Interview with a Caterpillar” on May 9.

In this virtual event, staff at the Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park will interview Carl S. Phinx, a very hungry caterpillar.

This live stream will take place on Saturday, May 9 from 10 to 11 a.m. on the park’s Facebook event page.

Facebook Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/262592571579138/