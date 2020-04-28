Saturday, May 2 // Old Town Cape Riverfront Market Opening Day @ Century Casino

The Old Town Cape Riverfront Market will open for the 2020 season by drive-through only on May 2.

Due to social distancing requirements, the market will not include public seating, live music, demonstrations, or sampling of any kind. Customers are encouraged to contact vendors prior to the event and place pre-orders. Those planning to attend should remain in their vehicles, consider wearing masks and gloves, and should stay home if they are ill.

The Cape Riverfront Market Opening Day will take place Saturday, May 2 from 8 a.m. to noon at Century Casino Cape Girardeau.

For more information on this event, visit: http://www.downtowncapegirardeau.com/cape-riverfront-market

Facebook Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/695388911235749/

Vendor Line Up: Menard Farms, Fuel at Catapult, Gabriel's Food + Wine + Speck Pizza + Street Food, Farrar Out Farm, Sammie's Custom Sandwiches, Glass Gardens by Stacey, The German Cook, Grandma's Old Fashioned Donuts, The Natural Way Soaps and Herbal Products, Pearson Farms, Gihring Family Farm, Mama Fatoula, Sandy Bottom Farms, LeFevre Lavender Dreams, Riverbend Honey, Bass Farms, Lewis' Little Homestead, Brumleve Farms, Oehl's Bakery, LLC, Pa Pa's Jerky, Renaissance Man's Stand, Jewelz by Judy, Twice As Nice Lemonade, Root + Holler, Cahokia Rice, The Mushroom Spot, Indian Creek Hives, Sweets Unsweetened, Poppa Moose, Sweitzer Farm, Creative-crackers.com, and THE CORNER GROCERY STORE.