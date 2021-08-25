Allegations of sexual abuse have dogged Chicago R&B superstar R. Kelly for more than 20 years, through myriad civil lawsuits, newspaper exposes, cable specials and criminal charges alleging he videotaped himself having sex with a young teenage girl.

But what happened in a federal courtroom in New York last week was a first for Kelly: One of his accusers took the witness stand to testify against him in a criminal proceeding.

