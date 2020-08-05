Primaries, Still: On The Trail With Reid Wilson

With November right around the corner, Republicans and Democrats alike are scrambling to prepare for an election in the midst of a pandemic. While some states have embraced vote-by-mail, other states have struggled to keep up with the number of ballots still left to count due to backlog.

It’s all leading up to what could be a messy and contentious election.

And with weak polling numbers, President Donald Trumps’s reelection efforts are in jeopardy. Now Republican operatives and prominent figures in the party are working to restructure the future of the party. Though experts say that even if Trump loses out on a second term, it won’t change the G.O.P.

We’re talking to Reid Wilson of The Hill for our “On The Trail” series about the upcoming election and what it could mean for the future of the Republican Party.

