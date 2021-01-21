Press Pause And Hit Play: The Best New Songs You Missed In 2021

Originally published on January 21, 2021 9:44 am
It can be hard to keep pace with life's restless forward motion – chores and news, friends and family, work and play. At the very least, let us help you find some new music via Press Pause, a regularly updated playlist keeping track of new songs deemed absolutely essential by the NPR Music staff.
Just like the 2020 edition, you'll find R&B, reggaeton, rock, country, Americana, punk, pop, hip-hop and whatever else helps frame the days ahead, or simply helps you to take a breather.
Stream this playlist via Spotify.
Press Pause Tracklist
Added Jan. 21
- Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license"
- Jazmine Sullivan (feat. Anderson .Paak), "Price Tags"
- Jhay Cortez & Myke Towers, "Los Bo"
- Vagabon (feat. Courtney Barnett), "Reason to Believe"
- The Weather Station, "Atlantic"
- Anna B Savage, "Baby Grand"
- Joy Oladokun (feat. Jensen McRae), "wish you the best"
- Wild Pink, "Oversharers Anonymous"
- C. Tangana & Toquinho, "Comerte Entera"
- Willie Jones, "American Dream"
- Noga Erez, "End of the Road"
- Sun June, "Everything I Had"
- Hailey Whitters (feat. Little Big Town), "Fillin' My Cup"
- Pale Waves, "Easy"
- Ebhoni, "Hit This"
- AceMo, "Aquarium Date"
- Run The Jewels (feat. Mexican Institute Of Sound & Santa Fe Klan), "Ooh La La (Mexican Institute Of Sound Remix)"
- Th1rt3eN, "Cult 45"
- Dj Jahmar (feat. Josh David Barrett), "This Feeling (Love Original)"
- Flo Milli, "Roaring 20s"
- Alfa Mist, "Run Outs"
- Julien Baker, "Hardline"
- Adult Mom, "Sober"
- Hand Habits, "4th of July"
- Jillette Johnson, "Forgive Her"
- Pom Poko, "Andrew"
- Middle Kids, "Questions"
- Renée Reed, "Fast One"
- A Winged Victory for the Sullen, "So That the City Can Begin to Exist"
- Monolord, "I'm Staying Home"
