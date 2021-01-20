PHOTOS: Biden, Harris Assume Office During Unique Inauguration Ceremony

There have been inaugurals in times of national crisis, in times of war and in times of bitter dissension. But much about the 59th Inauguration was nonetheless unique: The small number of attendees seated far apart in masks; the absence of the incumbent president two weeks following an insurrection he encouraged; the first woman elected as vice president. And yet much was still familiar: The new president recited the oath of office as it appears in the Constitution, as has been done every four years since 1789.

Here are some images of a day that both shattered precedent and reinforced it.

Di'Amond Moore is a photo editing intern at NPR.

