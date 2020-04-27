Roughly a half-dozen states, including Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina and Alaska, took steps to re-open local businesses this weekend. This is despite medical experts warning that it isn’t safe to do so.

That includes Dr. Deborah Birx – who said “social distancing will be with us through the summer.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump continues to face criticism for suggesting doctors should determine whether an “injection” of household disinfectants could be used to kill COVID-19 in humans.

Trump later said he was “asking a question sarcastically,” but added, “I’d like them now to look as [disinfectant] pertains to the human body […] I’d like to look as it pertains because maybe there’s something there.”

And a new AP-NORC poll out this weekend suggests less than a fourth of Americans trust the president to deliver accurate information about the pandemic. What does that mean for our national response to an unprecedented threat?

